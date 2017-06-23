One of Cassif's students objected to the comparison, but the political science professor continued with his analogy stating that it is comfortable to deny the situation in order not to come to terms with reality, but that it would very dangerous to do so. He also explained to his students that the comparison is a matter of fact rather than opinion. His personal thoughts on the matter are even far more reaching.
HEBREW U PROFESSOR: ISRAEL TODAY SIMILAR TO NAZI GERMANY
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:03 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment